Shoppers enjoying festive fun at Hardshaw Centre

Hundreds of people flocked to The Hardshaw Centre in St Helens on Saturday for its first Christmas event.



Dozens of eager youngsters queued to meet Father Christmas, who will be visiting the centre again this Saturday, December 15, to hand over their festive wishlists, while others posted letters to him in the Christmas letterbox.

Festive fun at the Hardshaw centre

Youngsters also flocked to the free Candyland Christmas party, which hosted by Angels Children’s Parties and the crazy Christmas Elf, where they enjoyed festive activities, sweet treats, a disco and games.

Other entertainment included Present and Cracker, the jolly stiltwalkers who toured the centre, saying hello to shoppers.

Gary Mitchell, manager of the Hardshaw Centre, which is owned and managed by LCP, said: “It’s the first year we’ve organised festive activities and it was great to see everyone come and enjoy themselves as they prepare for Christmas. We’ll be doing it all again this Saturday, so don’t worry if you’ve missed the fun this time.”

This Saturday, Father Christmas and his helper elf will be in the centre from 10am-4pm, when youngsters can see him at no cost, and the free-to-attend Candyland party takes place 11am-1pm.

Present and Cracker - the jolly stiltwalkers

As well as Present and Cracker, the winter fairy will be keeping shoppers entertained with contact juggling tricks.

The elf photo pod will be in the centre until New Year’s Eve, where shoppers can get a selfie.

For more details, visit: www.thehardshawcentre.co.uk or Facebook.com/hardshaw.centre