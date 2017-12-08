Shakespeare-themed micropub given green light

A Shakespeare-themed micropub in Prescot has gained approval from planners.



The Bard, which will be the first drinking venue of its type in the town, will be located in the empty unit on High Street which was formerly Olivia's World.

The micropub is the brainchild of John and Julie Marsden from The Melwood Beer Company, a local family craft beer concern based at the Lord Derby Estate.

The venue, which the owners are promising will have the vibe of a traditional ale house, is one of a number of ventures emphasising the area's links to the country's greatest playwright.

In a statement John and Julie said: "We are excited to be bringing the first ever micropub to Prescot. As a local business we fully support the regeneration of Prescot and this is why we want to have our micropub in the area.

"With the soon to be built Shakespeare North Playhouse, the micropub will be Shakespeare-themed and will be named The Bard.

"It will be unlike any other pub in the area selling quality real ales from award-winning breweries, both locally and from across the country, and wines and spirits that nowhere else in Prescot will serve.

"We will hire local, highly trained staff to create an upmarket establishment, a place for connoisseurs of craft beer, high quality spirits, ciders and good wines, helping to make Prescot a place to visit and attract more visitors into the town.”

The Bard will have a limited capacity of 40 to 50 people, with mainstream lager and alcopops kept off the menu. There will also be no TV, gaming machines or amplified music.

Its opening hours will be from 4pm until 10pm Monday to Friday and noon until 10pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The owners also have plans to bring a new Shakespeare inspired Beer Festival to Prescot, bringing local and national breweries, local food producers and businesses together.

Coun Andy Moorhead, Leader of Knowsley Council, said: “This is more positive and exciting news for Prescot. Not only will this conversion bring an unused unit back into use, it will also bring something new and unique to the town supporting our transformation of Prescot to make it an even more attractive place for residents and visitors.

“With construction work on the Shakespeare North Playhouse due to start early next year and the recently approved Shakespeare-themed hotel, there is a real momentum in Prescot and I’m delighted to see a local business seize this opportunity to expand and diversify their own organisation.”

The Bard is due to open at the end of January or beginning of February 2018.