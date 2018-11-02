Saints star's generous donation

Saints ace Dominique Peyroux has donated a signed club shirt to a children's charity.

The 29-year-old Cook Island and Samoan international forward donated a signed shirt and picked six names out of a hat for a prize drawer to win a 55” flat-screen TV.

St Helens RLFC general manager Dave Hutchinson, Michelle Byrne Cash Converters Head of Marketing, (centre) St Helens player Dominique Peyroux, (Right) Carl Murray and Richard Addison.''Cheque pic: Martin Neal (Dreams Come True), Carl Murray and Richard Addison from Cash Converters

Cash Converters held the raffle and charity cheque handover following the completion of a gruelling 510-mile charity bike ride across Ireland by three senior franchisees back in June.

Carl Murray (MD of Capital Cash, the largest franchisee of Cash Converters), Richard Addison (Rhyl Cash Converters franchisee owner) and Paul Graham (Capital Cash finance director) braved a notoriously tough cycle route from Mizen Head to Malin Head in Ireland to raise money for the good cause.

The hero trio doubled their target of £25,000 by raising £50,000 in total for the Dreams Come True charity, which works to grant wishes for terminally ill and very seriously ill children across the UK.

To date, the high street retailer, chief sponsor of St Helen’s RLFC, has now raised just over £400k over the last 10 years for the top children’s charity. Each dream costs in the region of £2,000 to fulfil, so this recent fund-raising effort could help more than 20 seriously ill young people to achieve a dream.

To support the cycling team in their fund-raising efforts, Cash Converters UK stores from around the country ran a raffle, selling tickets for £2 a time and giving customers the chance to win prizes.

Peyroux was joined by two of the cyclists Carl Murray and Richard Addison, as well as Martin Neal from Dreams Come True, Saints’ general manager Dave Hutchinson and Cash Converters’ head of marketing, Michelle Byrne.

Martin Neal at Dreams Come True, said: “We are so grateful to the Cash Converters hero trio for taking on such a gruelling challenge and to Dominique for attending and donating a signed shirt to us. Cash Converters has been a key fundraiser for our charity for a decade and we are always blown away with the major efforts they make to raise funds.”

Tony Richardson, MD of Cash Converters added: “I applaud Carl, Richard and Paul for taking on this mighty challenge. Thanks also to Saints’ star Dominique Peyroux for attending the cheque presentation and picking the raffle winners. Cash Converters is proud to support all our franchise owners in these wonderful efforts to support worthy causes in our store communities. Dreams Come True is a charity we hold very dear as it creates life-long memories for very special children and their families.”