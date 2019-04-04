Proposed Post Office changes for St Helens

The Post Office is planning to relocate and create a new branch in St Helens to secure its services for customers for the long term.



The proposal is to move the Post Office from its current location at Bridge Street, to the Church Square Shopping Centre at Lagrange Arcade. If approved, the new branch would open in August 2019.

The branch would be run by a new retail partner, with extended opening hours, including Saturday afternoons.

Post Office’s Network and Sales Director Roger Gale said: “The vast majority of our 11,500 Post Offices, large and small, are successfully operated on a franchise basis with retail partners. We believe this is the best approach to keeping Post Offices in main shopping locations and at the heart of communities where they play an important role in local economies.”

Under the proposals, the services at the new branch would offer the same services as the current branch. Services will include everyday banking for the UK’s high street banks, online shopping returns and collections and foreign exchange. The Post Office would be in a dedicated area within the newly refurbished convenience store, with five serving positions.

Mr Gale added: “We believe our proposal is the most effective way to secure the long term viability of Post Office services for years to come.”

A public consultation on the proposals has now started and will run until 15 May 2019. It is proposed to open the new branch in August 2019.

Views and comments can be provided at postofficeviews.co.uk or by email at comments@postoffice.co.uk