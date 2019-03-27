Park to host emotional Mother's Day event for "motherless" St Helens residents

A St Helens park will host an emotional Mother's Day event designed for residents who will be "motherless on Mother's Day".



GreenAcres Raindford Cemetery and Ceremonial Park will host the special event this Sunday to raise money for Harmony Counselling, which offers families the opportunity to listen to live music, enjoy light refreshments and join in a symbolic lighting of a candle in memory of their late mothers.

There will also be a performance from singer Lauren Waterworth, who said: “I am honoured to have been asked to take part in Greenacres Mother’s Day service and I feel so humbled to have been asked to sing at such a special occasion and at a time where emotions are going to be running high.”

Park manager Karen Halpin said: “We are so pleased that we are able to offer our families and local community such a special event on Mother’s Day. Our inviting Woodland Hall with its floor to ceiling windows provides such a perfect setting to reflect on memories we hold of our cherished loved ones.

"We are also delighted at hearing the beautiful tones of Lauren Waterworth as she sings to families in the idyllic woodland glade created especially for this event.”

Attendees will be asked to make a small contribution of £2, and all proceeds will go to Harmony Counselling.