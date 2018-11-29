'One Billboard Outside St Helens' up for auction

Coming soon to an auction room – “One Billboard Outside St Helens”.

It may not have quite the same ring as the multi-Oscar winning “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” but a well located freehold plot of land currently occupied by a giant poster site is set for star billing in SDL Auctions North West’s next Manchester auction.

The billboard on land on Sutton Road, St Helens will make its debut at the AJ Bell Stadium on Tuesday, December 11.

Andy Thompson, senior valuer at SDL Auctions North West, said: “It’s an unusual lot in that it is a small piece of land that currently is used purely for advertising purposes.

“But if you want your name up in lights, then here’s your chance!”

The plot is located close by Morrisons supermarket and has a guide price of £16,000..

Commenting on the approximately 0.047 acre site, managing director and auctioneer Andrew Parker said: “The imagination of the regular buyers at our auctions in England and Wales never fails to surprise me so I am sure there is someone out there with the imagination and innovation to find a use for this vacant freehold plot.”

SDL Auction North West’s auction is at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday, December 11.