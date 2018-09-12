New apprentices welcomed to major St Helens firm

A firm based in St Helens has welcomed two new apprentices to its team.



Sentis Managed Solutions, which has its headquarters in the town, has appointed 21-year-old Carly Holder and Kyle Alexander, 18, to its support and customer service teams.

The duo, who are from St Helens and Liverpool respectively, joined the company at the beginning of May.

Sentis says they have already had a positive impact on the wider team working as part of the firm's managed services and infrastructure solutions.

Stephen Griffiths, Sentis operations manager, said: “Welcome to Carly and Kyle! They have both taken huge steps in their first few weeks with us and are now really getting to grips with supporting our customers.”

As apprentices, Kyle and Carly have had to quickly get up to speed with handling inbound enquiries, providing support and triaging helpdesk support calls.

Kyle was recruited through Now Skills, an apprentice recruitment programme with a core focus on IT and technology roles, while Carly applied through the St. Helens Chamber of Commerce.

Neil Homer, Sentis director, said: “Despite the relatively short time they’ve been with us, both Kyle and Carly have risen to the challenge of supporting our customers.

"Their can-do attitude should serve them very well. They’ve quickly become great assets to the company.”