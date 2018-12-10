McDelivery proving to be a hit in St Helens

The McDonald’s McDelivery service via Uber Eats is proving popular in St Helens.

The service, which has been active in the town since October, is available to anyone within one and a half miles of the Church Street, Chalon Way and Linkway restaurants.

Area Manager Mike McDonald, who operates the St Helens restaurants, said: “My restaurant teams and I are thrilled to have introduced the McDelivery service to St Helens, offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal, local customers.

"McDelivery has been available in St Helens since October and it’s great to fulfil our customers’ requirements as they often asked about it, so it’s exciting that we’re able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food in a way that suits their busy lives.”

How it works: The McDelivery service promises to deliver your favourite menu items to your door at the click of an app bringing you more choice, control and personalisation than ever before. The McDelivery via Uber Eats will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald’s restaurant from 8am – midnight, seven days a week.

Toussaint Wattinne, General Manager of Uber Eats UK, said: “We have been blown away with how popular the app has been in the North West.

"People can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered straight to their home or office. We have partnered with everyone from McDonalds to local favourites. - so, there’s something to suit all tastes and occasions.”

McDelivery is easy:

Download the UberEATS app or order online at www.ubereats.com

Pick delivery location - enter the address where you’d like your meal delivered

Search for your nearest McDonald’s location in the app

Place your order - pick the items you want or schedule your order to arrive when you want. You can add notes to customise your meal and like Uber the order is charged to your card on file

Follow the progress of the delivery - get updates on the preparation of your order and watch your bicycle/motorcycle courier arrive live in-app