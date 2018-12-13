Kate's works of art celebrate the women of St Helens

As part of Church Square Shopping Centre’s celebrations of 150 years of the borough, Heart of Glass artist Kate Hodgson bought an immersive art programme that celebrated the women of St Helens to the centre.

Church Square became a haven to creative shoppers who dropped in at their leisure to admire the exhibition created by Kate and a group of women and children from Parr’s Torus housing.

Julieanne Thelwell

The exhibition ran alongside an exciting screen-printing workshop in which children and adults alike could create a festive themed print to take home as a souvenir.

In addition to this, families could also create a collage of a woman they admired from St Helens or even get involved in the Christmas crafts aimed at younger children.

Over the summer, Kate and her art group experimented with print techniques and explored the art forms past, pivotal role as a way to disseminate political messages.

The group held a series of sessions with local councillors, touching on equality, democracy and the machinations of local government. These conversations fed into the exhibition and printmaking workshop that took place.

Eva, Matthew and Julieanne Thelwell with Kate

Steven Brogan, Church Square’s Centre Manager, csaid: “We have thoroughly enjoyed our events throughout the year and have been delighted to welcome so many local stakeholders,

including schools and colleges, to the Church Square.

"It was a pleasure to work with Heart of Glass artist, Kate Hodgson, who bought a unique screen-printing workshop to the Centre which was accompanied by an excellent exhibition of work created by local women and children earlier this year.”