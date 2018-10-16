Jobs bosses in St Helens upbeat despite claimant count rise

Employment bosses in St Helens remain positive about the town's jobs market despite the number of people claiming benefits going up.

Latest labour market figures show there were 3,230 people receiving out-of-work assistance in September, a slight increase on the total last month and also on the one recorded 12 months ago.

There was better news for young jobseekers though, with 675 18-to-24-year-olds on benefits, a decrease from the September 2017 figure.

And jobs chiefs said the positive national headlines increased the feelgood factor around the market.

DWP spokesman for Merseyside Clive Morris said: "Unemployment nationally is at four per cent, the same as it was last month and the lowest it has been since 1975.

"Nationally youth unemployment has also halved since 2010. This is also the seventh month in a row that wages have gone up and they are now 0.7 per cent above inflation.

"In St Helens there is a lot of work going on for seasonal vacancies at this time of year. The strongest sectors are warehousing and production, logistics and health and social care, but we have also been in talks with a construction company."

A jobs fair is being held at St Helens Town Hall this Thursday (October 18) with 27 employers expected to attend.

Jobseekers can find both temporary Christmas work and long-term roles at the event.