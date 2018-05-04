Ice cream parlour heading for St Helens ex-department store

An ice cream parlour and dessert restaurant has chosen St Helens as its next location.



Icestore Gelato will be moving into the town's iconic building which once housed independent department store Tyrers.

Merseyside-based developer Luxor Group has secured the tenancy across the 4,200 sq ft basement and ground floor levels and the space will be transformed in to a vibrant restaurant offering 150 seats.

Icestone Gelato will offer daily-made Italian-style gelato, Belgian waffles, crepes, sundaes and hot cookie dough.

The expanding ice cream parlour chain currently operates in 16 locations across the UK, including Queen Square in Liverpool and Oxford Road in Manchester.

It also has five delivery outlets in Huddersfield, Bradford, Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Oldham.

Luxor Group has invested more than £1m to renovate the former department store and bring the empty building back in to use.

The exterior façade and features have been retained, with the developers revamping the rear of the building and adding decorative exterior lighting.

The top floor of the 15,000 sq. ft. building has been converted in to a mixture of one and two-bedroom luxury apartments, known as Nicholson Lofts, which are fully sold ahead of completion this month.

Paul Nicholson, managing director of Luxor Group says: “Tyrers was an institution to the people of Merseyside and we are thrilled to bring the building back to life and introduce a new, highly respected and exciting business to St Helens’ high street.

“Icestone Gelato is the fastest growing dessert chain in the North, so its arrival in St Helens is a real scoop. It strengthens the town centre’s offer considerably while also creating a number of new jobs for the town.

“This demonstrates our commitment to aiding St Helens’ regeneration and long-term vision. Our approach alongside the support and vision of the Council is now starting to attract new businesses to the town centre and an exciting future.”

Paul Morris, operations director of Icestone Gelato, said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our latest branch in St Helens, a vibrant town with lots of regeneration plans ahead.

"The space available at Nicholson Lofts was perfect for us and we can’t wait to fit out the store and get our name above the door.

“We are looking forward to serving up delicious gelato, crepes, Belgian waffles and more to the St Helens public.”