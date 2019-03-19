Hundreds queue outside new shop in St Helens

More than 200 shoppers looking for a bargain queued to get through the doors of a new discount retailer in St Helens.

One Below has been opened at the Hardshaw Centre by father and son entrepreneurs Christopher Edwards and Christopher Edwards Senior, who founded Poundworld Retail Limited before it was sold to American private equity conglomerate TPG Capital in 2014.

The shop opened on Saturday in the former Poundworld unit, creating 20 jobs.

It sells more than 5,000 products costing £1 or less, with items across 10 departments including groceries, home, health and beauty, baby care, toy, DIY, partyware, craft and gardening.

Managing director Christopher Edwards said: “We’re delighted to have received a great welcome from St Helens shoppers, with queues down the shopping centre for our opening. We’re happy to be open in the Hardshaw Centre and we look forward to providing locals with stand-out value on thousands of amazing products.”

Centre manager Gary Mitchell said: “We’re thrilled to have attracted a new national retailer to the Hardshaw Centre, which promises to provide even more choice for our customers. Judging by how popular the opening day was, this is a great addition to the centre.”