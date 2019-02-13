Former St Helens nursing home to be converted into apartments

Plans to convert a former nursing home into apartments have been approved.



Jasper Bartlett submitted a change of use application to St Helens Council to convert an existing nursing home located on the corner of Central Avenue and Park Avenue, Eccleston Park, into 13 apartments.

The application, which planning inspectors had recommended for approval, was heard by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

Melanie Hale, the council’s development service manager, said: “In principle, the conversion of one residential use to another in a residential area, we find to be acceptable and complies with the relevant planning policy.

“It’s a good use of a brownfield site within the urban area and contributes to the council’s and the borough’s housing land supply.

“The external changes to the building and the site are minimal. Parking provision would increase but overall the site would remain as a large building within a spacious plot with established landscaping.

“Rains would be introduced to the boundary, but they wouldn’t appear out of character given the number of different boundary treatments in the area.”

The council received objections from seven households, which raised a number of concerns, including inadequate onsite car parking provision.

The application has been amended throughout its lifetime, which has seen an increase in parking spaces.

Eccleston Parish Council also objected to the plans, which it considered to be an over development of the plot.

The parish council raised concerns about the road surface along Park Avenue, lack of parking provision and the poor outlook from the proposed rear dwelling.

Eccleston Parish Council have been re-notified of the amended plans and no further formal comments have been received.

Eccleston councillor Geoff Pearl, who sits on the parish council, said the state of Park Avenue is “disgraceful”.

However, the Liberal Democrat welcomed the increase in parking provision and said he was happy to support the application.

The planning application was approved subject to conditions.

