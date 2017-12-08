Firms urged to email staff about behaviour before work Christmas parties

Firms are being urged to be extra vigilant about the threat of sexual harassment at office Christmas parties this year.

The TUC said following recent revelations in politics and showbiz it was more important than ever that festive drinks went ahead without incidents.

The union organisation suggested emails should be sent to staff about their behaviour before parties, adding that employers could lay on transport to make sure everyone got home safely.

TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady said: "Many of us look forward to the traditional work Christmas party as a chance to wind down and celebrate with colleagues, but workers and bosses should remember that they are still in a work setting.

"Nobody wants to offend another member of staff, or worse do something that might get them sacked just before Christmas.

"Employers must be clear they have a zero-tolerance attitude to sexual harassment and treat any complaint seriously."