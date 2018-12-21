Festive fun at Church Square Shopping Centre in St Helens

The grand finale of Church Square’s 150th anniversary celebrations came to an end as the centre presented a Giant Christmas gift with a special surprise inside.



The shopping centre became home to a gigantic gift box which was bursting at the seams with incredible performances from festive acts and local community groups.

Festive fun at Church Square Shopping Centre



Throughout the day, performers exploded from the present and roamed the centre spreading Christmas cheer.



Local community groups such as Saints RLFC, Rainhill High and Mini Angels were among those who provided shoppers with showstopping performances at the event.



From cheerleading, to string quartets, to roller skating reindeer, the brilliant performers ensured that the day was full of festive fun. Plud, children could get their face painted for free and transform themselves into any Christmas character that they desired.



As part of the 150th Anniversary of St Helens celebration, Church Square Shopping Centre also handed out 150 balloons to random shoppers throughout the day. The balloons were numbered and lucky shoppers who received the winning balloons won prizes from retailers at the centre, including Topshop, River Island, The Works, Ryman, Costa Coffee and H&M.

Festive fun at Church Square Shopping Centre



Steve Brogan, Church Square Shopping Centre Manager, commented: “The Giant Gift Box was an excellent event for all who attended!



It was brilliant to have so many people involved, from local clubs and schools, to retailers within the centre. The Giant Gift Box was a wonderfully festive end to our series of events.”