Enjoy festive fun and games at the Hardshaw Centre in St Helens

The Hardshaw Centre in St Helens is hosting two days of free, fun family events in the run up to Christmas for the first time, with opportunities to meet Santa, enjoy a fabulous party and win prizes.



On Saturday, December 8 and 15, the centre will come alive with entertainers who will keep Christmas shoppers in the festive mood.

Tinsel and Cracker

Gary Mitchell, manager of The Hardshaw Centre, said: “We love Christmas and this year, for the first time, we’ve put together some superb entertainment for the two Saturdays, which promise to bring plenty of festive cheer for all the family. We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone for this very special time of year.”

Youngsters will be able to meet Santa for free – and grab a photo with him – when he takes time out of his busy schedule to visit. He and his friendly elf helper will be located by the Hardshaw Centre Christmas tree, in the middle of the centre, from 10am-4pm on both days.

Children are also invited to a Candyland Christmas party. Hosted by Angels Children’s Parties, the free-to-attend parties take place from 11am-1pm on both dates, at the heart of the centre, next to the M&S entrance.

The crazy Christmas Elf party host will be there to ensure everyone has fun at the disco and enjoys the Candyland sweet treats, mocktails, crafts and activities, face painting, glitter bar, games and plenty of prizes.

Tinsel and Cracker, the jolly Christmas stiltwalkers will be bringing festive cheer over the two days, while on December 15 only, the winter fairy will be on hand to spread sparkle and joy – as well as to keep shoppers spellbound with cool contact juggling tricks.

The elf photo pod will be in the centre from Wednesday, December 5, until New Year’s Eve, where shoppers can get a selfie, and children can also post a letter to Santa – and get a reply from him if they post it before Wednesday, December 19 – in the Christmas letterbox, located next to the Christmas tree, opposite TJ Hughes and Café Zinho. Youngsters can collect their reply from Santa from the Christmas tree a few days later.

For more details about the festive activities at The Hardshaw Centre, visit: www.thehardshawcentre.co.uk or Facebook.com/hardshaw.centre