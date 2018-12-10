Apprentices can get the taste for success in St Helens

Learning Curve Group is ‘tea-ing’ up the next generation of dedicated staff for Ringtons in St Helens.

The independent tea and coffee experts have enlisted the national education training provider to deliver its new Customer Service apprenticeship programme.

The tailored scheme is designed to allow the family-run firm to recruit a number of apprentices to be based at its Rainford base in St Helens, Norfolk, Manchester and Birstall, West Yorkshire.

A further apprentice will also be taken on in Peterborough and the company intends to use the programme as an additional way to meet future recruitment needs.

Newcastle-based Ringtons, whose founder, Samuel Smith, began selling tea from a horse and cart in 1907, is keen to strengthen its loyal workforce by investing in the Level 2 programme and find its future leaders and innovators.

Learning Curve Group has begun the recruitment process – a complimentary service which adds further value to the organisation’s 13-month accredited apprenticeship package.

Those selected will be paid £12,240, considerably more than national minimum wage rates, with a guaranteed job waiting for the successful candidates.

Apprentices will benefit from the expertise of a Learning Curve Group talent coach as well as Ringtons’ own internal training team. As a result, they will receive a targeted training package allowing them to develop the necessary skills and gain a comprehensive understanding of the business.

It is based on a ratio of 80 per cent on the job learning and 20 per cent off the job training, with apprentices spending time in such areas as sales, doorstep delivery, new business and customer care.

Brenda McLeish, Chief Executive of County Durham-based Learning Curve Group, said: “We are delivering a flexible and bespoke apprenticeship scheme for Ringtons to produce skilled, knowledgeable and motivated apprentices who can go on to become the company’s future leaders.

“This programme provides Ringtons with the best return on its Apprenticeship Levy contribution as well as delivering highly able staff to meet its business needs.”

Jon Malton, Managing Director for Ringtons said: “We are attracting enthusiastic, passionate and committed trainees and giving them an opportunity to work in all areas of the business.

“This gives them a solid background and understanding upon which to build their own skills. We pay our apprentices £12,240 per annum because we want to attract and keep the right candidates, who love our products and can build great relationships with our customers.”