£2.3m work completed on Claughton House in St Helens

The £2.3 million conversion of Claughton House in St Helens has been completed by the Luxor Group.



The luxury developer acquired the building, situated on the corner of Claughton Street and Barrow Street, in September 2017.

The upper floors of the 16,000 sq ft. building, now known as Nicholson House, have been successfully converted in to 18 residential units comprising of three studios,nine9 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments. A selection of the apartments on the top floor benefit from spacious balcony areas overlooking the town centre.

The site of the mixed-use development includes ground floor commercial units which remain unaffected by the residential development.

Each apartment comes fully furnished with high-gloss integrated kitchens, luxury fully tiled bathrooms, appliances and white goods, LCD TVs, high speed internet, CCTV, 24/7 online maintenance and secure access via a coloured screen video intercom.

All of the apartments were let off-plan ahead of completion, with all tenants now moved in.

A typical bedroom

This now brings Luxor’s town centre portfolio to 38 units, which it has established in a short period.

Paul Nicholson, CEO of Luxor Group, says: “We are delighted to have achieved this important milestone, especially as it coincides with my 10 year anniversary as a landlord.

“Nicholson House offers modern, luxury homes in St Helens town centre and compliments the ongoing regeneration in the borough.



“All apartments were reserved off-plan and we have received further applications of interest, clearly identifying the demand and desire from the local community for more quality housing of this kind.

Nicholson House corridor and lift

“We would encourage any interested parties to get in touch as we are starting our next development in January 2019, with exciting plans to be released shortly.”

Nicholson House is the group’s second residential project in St Helens, following the transformation of the former Tyrers department store in to Nicholson Lofts earlier this year.