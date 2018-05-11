Bus firm slashes ticket prices for summer

Bus network Arriva has extended its latest ticket offer to make the cost of travelling by bus cheaper in spring and summer.



Arriva announced that its Merseyside zone ticket will be extended to include bus travel through to Warrington and Wigan from St Helens on the 329, 352, and also between Warrington and Wigan on the 360. The offer, which is available now, will help regular commuters save up to £3 per week.

Earlier in March, Arriva announced it was reducing the cost of its weekly ticket from £17 to £15 until April 28. The offer has now been extended and will run until June 30.

The weekly ticket offer can be used across all routes in Merseyside, and is available to purchase both on the bus, and via the company’s m-Ticket app.

Arriva hopes that the reduced weekly bus fare will continue to encourage more people to commute to work by bus, subsequently reducing congestion and levels and air pollution.

Lisa Pearson, Head of Marketing, said: “After reviewing how well received the ticket offer has been over the last six weeks, we are continuing with the newly reduced ticket price and also extending the area it covers, to enable and encourage more people to travel by bus.”

In addition to this, Arriva has frozen ticket prices on all Adult, Young Person and Student single fares.

The popular Merseyside Zone day ticket for travel on all Arriva buses throughout Merseyside, including Cross River for Wirral, was also reduced from £4.60 to £4.40.