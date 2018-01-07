Burglars threatened pensioner with a screwdriver

Burglars raided the home of two elderly women and threatened one of them with a screwdriver.



Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the confrontational burglary at a house on South Street, Thatto Heath, at around 8pm on Saturday.

Two men got in through the back door and one of them threatened a woman with a screwdriver, before threatening to hit her with a heavy glass jug.

They searched the property and stole cash.



The women, who were in their 70s, were very distressed and shaken, but were not injured.



One man was described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build and spoke with an Irish accent. He wore a dark anorak and dark clothing with a dark hood pulled over his head.



The second man was described as around 6ft tall, of medium build and spoke with an English accent. He wore a dark top.



A third man stayed outside the premises and spoke with a foreign accent.



One man possibly called one of the others "Slabjack".



Police are appealing for anyone who saw men fitting these descriptions in the area around this time, or who has any information about the burglary, to contact them.



Det Insp Steve Christian said: "It beggars belief that someone would invade the home of two elderly women, confront them, threaten them and search through their possessions.



"Thankfully, the victims were not seriously injured but were left extremely shaken by this ordeal. They are being supported by police and friends at this time. We are determined to identify the men responsible and bring them to justice.



"I am appealing to anyone with information as to who was involved to search their conscience and contact us now."



Anyone with information can call Merseyside Police on 101, quoting reference 0518207516, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.