Burglars steal car after breaking into house for keys

An investigation is underway after thieves broke into a St Helens home to carry out a car key burglary.



The thieves made off with a Mercedes C220 after breaking into the property at Rossington Gardens in Waterside Village in the early hours of Sunday January 7.

Between 12 midnight and 7am, they entered the house before taking the car keys and stealing the vehicle.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the car and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward, after releasing CCTV footage of the incident.

Det Insp Matt Smith of Merseyside Police said: "We are keen to speak to the men in the CCTV images and urge them, or anyone who recognises them to come forward and assist us with our enquiries.



"If anyone noticed people acting suspiciously in the area of Rossington Gardens in the early hours, or has home CCTV which captured anyone in the area, let us know and we will act on all information given.



"I would urge local residents to check their front doors, windows and garage doors to prevent becoming easy targets, and ensure your car keys are safely out of sight. Once you get into the habit of doing a quick check it doesn’t take much time at all and can save you a lot of distress in the long run.



"We also continue to distribute crime prevention advice to victims and residents, which is also available on the Force website.”



Anyone with information in relation to these offences or burglaries in general is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 430 of 7/1/18 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. You can also use their online form anonymously: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.