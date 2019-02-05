Bull Terrier most popular dog breed, St Helens vets reveal

A St Helens vets is proving why Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been the UK's favourite dog breed for over a decade.



Figures from White Cross Vets, on Millfields Court show the "Staffie", as it is more commonly known, is one of the most common breeds the veterinary group has seen across its 19 practices.

White Cross were responding to ITV's recent show, "Britain's Favourite Dogs", which posed the question of favourite pooch to 10,000 Brits to create a top 100 dog breeds list.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier came out on top, followed by the Cockapoo in second place and the Labrador Retriever in third.

However, the veterinary practice, which sees more of these types of dogs than any other, have now come out and said they were just as popular a decade ago.

Ann-Marie Finch Spencer from White Cross Vets in St Helens, said: “In the past Staffies have had a mixed reputation due to them being part of the Pit bull family, which led to accusations that they are an aggressive breed. However, although they might react when provoked, in the right hands they are generally extremely friendly and loving dogs.

"Anyone who owns one knows what fantastic pets they are and it’s great to see them being portrayed in such a positive light by this programme.

"The reality is that their popularity is nothing new. We have more Staffies, aged 10 and over, registered across our 19 practices than any other breed and we’d expect to see them continuing to grow in popularity now they’ve found TV fame. We’re delighted that after years of being the underdog, they’re finally managing to shake off their poor reputation.”

For further information about White Cross Vets, visit www.whitecrossvets.co.uk