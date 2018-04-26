Building work to start soon on 140 new homes

Plans to build 140 new homes have been given the green light.



Knowsley Council has awarded planning permission for the development by Countryside in Prescot.

Other news: Tributes paid to former Saint Roy Haggerty



There will be a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and houses with three and four bedrooms at Prescot Park.

The properties will be built on behalf of Sigma Capital Group and will be available for private rent under Sigma’s Simple Life PRS brand.

This is the fourth residential development to be granted planning approval on the brownfield site, which was formerly occupied by Prysmian Cables and Systems and will eventually host more than 700 new homes. Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Homes and Anwyl Homes have already started construction.

John Flaherty, executive director (place) at Knowsley Council, said: “I’m delighted that Countryside have received planning permission for this exciting new development. This means that four out of the five parcels are now allocated and we are close to the full site being under construction.

“This development supports the council’s plans and vision to increase the choice and availability of high-quality housing in the area whilst strengthening the sustainability of the town centre.

“Countryside are already building in other areas of Knowsley with those developments proving to be very popular and I am confident this one will be too."

Mark Hadfield, regional operations director for Countryside, said: “We are looking forward to starting work on transforming this brownfield site into a thriving community, as we have done successfully with our other seven developments within the borough.

"This opportunity will see the further extension of our close working relationships with Knowsley Council and Sigma Capital Group to bring the community quality new homes that are accessible to all.

"The Countryside distinction is something that as a home builder we pride ourselves on - creating places people love, with unrivalled specification, attention to design detail and above all placing the customer at the heart of everything we do.”

Rachel Hoy, development manager for Sigma Capital, added: “We are very pleased to be working with Countryside and Knowsley Council on a further Simple Life site in Knowsley.

"Our sites within the Knowsley area have all been a great success so far demonstrating a high demand for high-quality private rental family homes.

"The Simple Life brand aims to offer a private rental experience which exceeds general expectations within the PRS market, giving customers an affordable home, in a great location with all the little details taken care of.”

Construction of the new properties is expected to start imminently, with the first homes being available to rent towards the end of the year.

It is the latest part of the regeneration of Prescot, which includes: the construction of the new Shakespeare North Playhouse and education centre; the recently opened community police and fire station; the Prescot Townscape Heritage Initiative which is repairing and restoring buildings and spaces including the transformation of Market Place; a Shakespeare-themed 27-bed boutique hotel/gastro-pub and The Bard micro-pub; and plans for transport improvements between the train station and town centre.