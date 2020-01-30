British Red Cross asks women to support appeal and donate clothes to Newton-le-Willows shop

The British Red Cross is kicking off its 150th year with a new campaign encouraging women in the UK to change the lives of women in one of the most disaster-prone places on the planet, simply by donating unwanted clothes.



All money raised from women’s clothes and accessories donated to the charity’s shops until the end of March will go towards It starts with her, a UK-government backed drive to help women in the slums of Barishal in Bangladesh.

The campaign aims to raise £2m, which the UK Department for International Development (DFID) will double to £4m through UK Aid Match.

In Barishal, women battle poverty, homelessness and violence, but are fighting back with the help of the British Red Cross to build their own and others’ livelihoods.



Almost half of women in the UK have admitted to owning too many clothes, according to a recent survey for the charity.

The research also revealed that the majority claim to wear less than half of their wardrobe, with over a third admitting that the amount of clothes they no longer wear makes them feel guilty.

Zoe Abrams, Executive Director of Communications and Advocacy, British Red Cross, said: “Our new appeal It starts with her will make use of our 150 years of experience to help women in vulnerable communities be better prepared for when the worst happens.



“When women come together, they are powerful and in the wake of a crisis that strength is needed more than ever.

"When it comes to picking up the pieces, rebuilding lives and creating a sustainable future that reaches every single corner of a community in the aftermath, it starts with her. Which is

why we think building women’s resilience is worth investing in.”

A British Red Cross shop can be found at 10-12 Bridge Street, Newton-le-Willows.