Brawl at Haydock races caught on camera

A brawl which broke out at Haydock Park Racecourse today has been caught on camera.

Footage taken from the meeting this afternoon (Saturday) shows a group involved in a fight by the side of the track.

A tweet shared from The Winners Enclosure shows a small group of men throwing punches at each other before more run over and join in.

Stewards can also be seen trying to calm the situation.

The message says: "Unsavoury scenes at @haydockraces earlier this afternoon!

"This kind of trouble really gives what is a great sport, a bad name."

The fight was caught on camera

The video was taken by Oliver Hodgson.