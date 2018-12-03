Bouncers who beat up teenage St Helens rugby player outside Manchester nightclub have ALL been sacked

Several bouncers who left a teenager in hospital following a huge brawl outside a nightclub have been sacked.



Saints Academy player Joe Sharratt suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains after an incident outside Factory nightclub in Princess Street at the weekend.

Joe Sharratt

The incident went viral after mobile phone footage of the incident was shared on social media. Joe is seen to be punched to the ground, where he remained unconscious while as many as EIGHT other bouncers continue to throw punches at another young man.

Earlier today, nightclub bosses confirmed they had terminated their contract with Professional Security, the firm which employed the bouncers.

And now the company revealed that all of the doormen involved have been sacked.

In a statement on its website, a spokesman for the firm said: "Following an incident which took place outside Factory nightclub in Manchester in the early hours of Sunday 2nd December, we have commenced a full investigation.

"We can confirm that Professional Security has terminated the contracts of all of the security personnel involved in this incident. We are also working closely with the local authorities, police, and the Security Industry Authority to ensure that appropriate action is taken swiftly against all of these door supervisors.

"As a company, our primary focus is on upholding the highest standards. We have been an SIA Approved Contractor for 12 years, achieving some of the highest scores in the industry over recent years as a result of our commitment to compliance.

"We were appalled by the behaviour of the door supervisors shown in the footage of this incident, which contradicts everything that we strive to achieve at Professional Security."