Borough schools urged to sign up for big green dream

Pupils in secondary schools across St Helens have until December 31 to share their school’s big green dream and compete to get £10,000 to help turn ideas into reality.

The ScottishPower Green Energy Trust is calling on school pupils in Year 7-8 in England to submit their ‘Big Green Dream’. Ideas could range from recycling initiatives to supporting the school eco group or installing a new wind turbine.

One school will receive the top prize of £10,000 to make their dream a reality. Four runners up will receive £5,000 for their school and eight schools will receive £1,000.

Pupils can make creative entries such as drawings, videos, collages, poems or paintings. The entries will be judged by the ScottishPower Green Energy Trust, an independent charity which helps community renewable energy projects get off the ground.

Funded entirely by donations from ScottishPower’s Green Energy Fund customers, the Green Energy Trust has awarded over £1.6 million to more than 154 projects since it was first established in 2000.

Alison McKean, Social and Environmental Policy Manager at ScottishPower and a Trustee of the ScottishPower Green Energy Trust, said: “The countdown is on for school pupils to share their Big Green Dream and show they have what it takes to design a brighter future for their school. We’re looking for ideas that will blow us away and support the school in being environmentally friendly for years to come.”

For more information about the competition or to submit an entry before 31 December, please visit biggreendream.co.uk.