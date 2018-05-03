Borough recognised for supporting children with additional needs

A programme for children with speech, language and communication needs has been highlighted as an example of best practice in a new national report.



Published on the 10th anniversary of the original report, ‘Bercow: Ten Years On’ is a review of the current provision for children with speech, language and communication needs (SLCN) in England.

Knowsley Children’s Centre Service provided a detailed submission and was asked to give a presentation in London last summer as part of the call for evidence.

Produced by I CAN (the children’s communication charity) and the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists, the report includes a case study about Knowsley and the effectiveness of its Speech and Language Pathway, with 72% of children completing the programme now meeting age-related speech, language and communication expectations.

Coun Lilly, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “It’s fantastic that the council’s work to help young children experiencing speech delays and difficulty with language and speaking skills has been recognised as an example of best practice in the national report by I CAN and the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists.

“Our early intervention programme identifies the specific needs of an individual child so we can deliver targeted and effective support.

“It’s well documented that a child’s experience during their early years lays down a foundation for their whole life which is why getting our children off to the best possible start in life is a priority for the council.”