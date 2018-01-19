Borough charities share £10,000 council grant

Five of the borough’s inspiring charities have received a share of £10,000 thanks to recyclers registered to St Helens Council’s award-winning Recycling Rewards scheme.

St Helens Recycling Rewards is a partnership initiative between St Helens Council and specialist provider, Local Green Points which has seen over 10,000 residents sign up since its introduction three years ago.

Members earn points for their community for recycling – the more materials they save from the brown bin, the more points they earn. The communities with the most points per household have the biggest say over which local charity receives the largest donation and residents can vote any time for their favourite cause.

Each month residents recycling activities are measured and rewards given in the form of points based upon their participation in the scheme. Every month, the top performing recycler and runner-up in each of the 16 council wards win £50 and £25 respectively to spend on a choice of high street vouchers, but also in a number of local independent retailers and at family experiences and events.

In addition to the individual prizes, any points residents earn go towards the ‘community’ total.

After 12 months, the more points a community has collected the more influence they will have on how £10,000 is donated to local charities.

This year, Willowbrook Hospice received over 50 per cent of the votes to receive a donation of £3,500; St Helens Carers Centre was handed £2,500; £2,000 was awarded to the St Helens Food Bank – while the HoneyRose Foundation and Isabella Rose Foundation each received £1,000.

Commenting on how the money will help make a difference to their charity, Nicky Saunders from Willowbrook Hospice said: “This donation will help us to provide our specialist care to local people with life-limiting illnesses. We would like to thank the residents of St Helens for nominating Willowbrook Hospice to receive such a fantastic amount.”

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Green, Smart, Sustainable Borough, Councillor Terry Shields, added: “In St Helens, around 40 per cent of our rubbish goes onto be recycled, which is a fantastic achievement but even more can be done to reach our target of 50 per cent by 2020.

“Though productive initiatives like our Recycling Rewards scheme, we can achieve this goal, so I would call on even more residents to register and reap the personal rewards of recycling while financially supporting some of the borough’s great charities, and ultimately contributing to a greener environment.”

In November 2016, Recycling Rewards fought off strong competition to claim the effective service redesign and reform (ESR2) award at the iNetwork Awards. The award celebrates success in whole service design that involves multi-service systems thinking, design led initiatives, customer centric change and demand management.

If you haven’t already signed up to the Recycling Reward scheme, you can request an information pack. The pack will contain everything you need to start participating in the scheme. For further information, please call: 01744 676789 or visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/recyclingrewards