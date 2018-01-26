Blood Brothers returns to St Helens

One of the most popular musicals of all time - Blood Brothers - is coming back to the St Helens Theatre Royal.

Written by acclaimed playwright Willy Russell, Bill Kenwright’s production of this smash hit musical returns to St Helens from Tuesday, September 11 to Saturday, September 15.

The run follows on from a sell-out visit to the town in 2014.

Casting for the Autumn 2018 tour will be announced in the coming months.

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse 35 years ago in 1983, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan.

Blood Brothers also ran in London’s West End for 24 years, exceeding 10,000 performances, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

It tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited, by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret.

The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax.

Incredible show stopping music, remarkable staging and five-star performances make Blood Brothers an enthralling night of entertainment.

Russell is undeniably one of this country’s leading contemporary dramatists. His countless credits include Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine.

Educating Rita, originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, enjoyed a two-year run in the West End and was made into a movie starring Michael Caine and Julie Walters. Shirley Valentine also made the move from stage to screen in an enormously popular film starring Pauline Collins and Tom Conti.

Chantelle Nolan, theatre manager at the Theatre Royal, said: “Blood Brothers has been voted ‘the most popular British musical of all time’ by New York Times readers, and to have this incredible show back on our stage again is very exciting.

“The show is based in Liverpool, so to have it so close to home makes it even more poignant for audiences. Make sure you don’t miss out and get tickets early.”

Tickets are priced from £31. For more details call 01744 756000 or visit www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com