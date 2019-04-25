Blast from the past as popular Elizabethan event returns

Medieval music, willow making, wood turning and birds of prey demonstrations will be among the attractions when a popular Elizabethan event returns.



Prescot has a unique history and heritage as it was the only place in England outside London to have an indoor playhouse in Elizabethan times.

This cultural heritage will be celebrated at the Elizabethan Fayre on Saturday, May 4, with medieval music, dance, arts and crafts in a recreation of famous Tudor fairs.

A traditional parade will launch the festivities at 11am, before a host of activities get under way.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at traditional crafts, including willow making and friendship bracelets using traditional twist cord and braid weaving.

They can also have a go at wood turning and pinch pot making, while children can make a crown or shield courtesy of the Friends of Eaton Street Park.

There will be demonstrations of greenwood crafts, including how to use a shave horse and draw knife and bodging on a pole lathe, where visitors can have a go at helping to turn a spindle.

In celebration of Shakespeare’s links with Prescot, two boxes made from the wood of his mulberry tree, which were recently given to Shakespeare North Playhouse, will be on display.

A scale model of Shakespeare North Playhouse, which will open in Prescot in 2021, will also be on display, as will Elizabethan-style work created by children from St Mary and St Paul's C of E Primary School.

Mucky Mountains Morris dancers will perform during the day and spectators will have the chance to try out this traditional dance, while Imaginarium Youth Theatre’s masked players will do slapstick comedy performances.

There will be bird of prey demonstrations, circus skills workshops, face painting and exotic animals and native species for visitors to handle.

Heritage walks will begin at noon and 2pm at Prescot Parish Church, with a halfway stop at the Bard for refreshments.

New sponsor Armitage Construction, which is developing the Market Place area in Prescot, will host a traditional heritage trade skills stall featuring stonemasonry and joinery.

The event will take place from 11am to 4pm in and around Prescot town centre, Eccleston Street and Prescot Parish Church, on Church Street, with free admission.

A producers’ market and arts, crafts and gift fair will take place on the same day.

To get involved, call Knowsley culture development and events service on 0151 443 5353 or email carla.simkin@knowsley.gov.uk.