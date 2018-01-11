Bird watching walk organised by ranger service

Residents are invited to pack their binoculars and join St Helens Council’s Ranger Service on a winter bird watching walk next weekend.

During this event – which takes in the northern end of Sankey Valley Country Park, Carr Mill Dam and the surrounding farmland – the Ranger will point out the many different species of bird often found in these areas during the winter months, including the kingfisher and the nationally threatened willow tit.

Anyone interested in attending this event, which takes place on Sunday, January 21, are asked to meet at the Sankey Valley Heritage Visitor Centre at Blackbrook for a 10am start.

Stout footwear and warm, waterproof clothing is advised - and the Rangers kindly request that dogs are left at home.

For more information, call the Rangers on 01744 677 772.