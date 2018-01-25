Billinge sweet maker’s Burn’s night treat

People celebrating Burns Night can now get a taste of the world-famous event in a sweet following the launch of Haggis-flavoured fudge.

A Burns supper is a celebration of the life and poetry of the Scottish poet Robert Burns and is held each year on or near the poet’s birthday, January 25.

Andy Baxendale

It includes a meal of haggis, Scotch whisky and the reciting of Burns poetry.

The tradition has spread worldwide and is marked wherever there are Scots, poetry enthusiasts, haggis lovers – or all three.

Now Billinge-based sweet expert Andy Baxendale has manufactured haggis fudge for those who are unable to attend a Burns supper but still want to mark the occasion.

Made following a traditional haggis recipe, it includes ingredients such as oats, meat stock, salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Known throughout the industry as The Sweet Consultant Andy’s career has seen him work for many of the biggest names in UK confectionery production. Recently he has been one of the stars of the hit TV confectionery show The Sweet Makers, which returned to BBC 2 for a Christmas special.

Andy, who runs his own sweet factory in Wigan, said: “Haggis is loved by people all over the world and this is a great way for them to enjoy the flavour of Burns Night in a single mouthful or if they can’t get hold of whole real haggis for the celebrations.

“Haggis has the subtle flavours and spices which lend themselves to the creation of a sweet and fudge is a great

way to produce a similar texture which dissolves in the mouth.”

Haggis is considered of Scottish origin and is the national dish as a result of Robert Burns’ 1787 poem Address to a Haggis, where the dish is referred to as: “Great chieftain o the pudding’-race.”

It is a savoury pudding containing sheep’s heart, liver, and lungs minced with onion, oatmeal, suet, spices, and salt, mixed with stock, traditionally encased in the animal’s stomach.

It is traditionally served with “neeps and tatties”, turnips and potatoes, boiled and mashed separately, and a dram (a glass of Scotch whisky).

Andy has 23 years’ experience in the confectionery industry and is a former product development manager for Chewits with a Master’s of Science in Advanced Food Manufacture.

He is a respected national consultant in every aspect of confectionery production, with extensive knowledge of regulation and legislation in the industry, advising companies on everything from recipes to staff training and enhanced production techniques.

He is currently working to set up a National Academy of sweets to teach a new generation the art of confectionery production and development.

Anyone who wants to order the haggis fudge can contact Andy on 07786 624681, email andy@thesweetconsultant.co.uk or through his website www.thesweetconsultant.co.uk