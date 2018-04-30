Beechams building to be converted for one-off art exhibition

The historic Beechams building in St Helens town centre is to be transformed into one of the borough’s largest art galleries.

It will celebrate the achievements and talents of final year students from a selection of University Centre St Helens creative arts degrees, including BA (Hons) Photography, BA (Hons) Graphic Design and BA (Hons) Fine Art Painting.

Vortex, the annual end of year show, provides students with the opportunity to showcase their final pieces in a gallery setting to friends, family, visitors and local influencers.

Providing students with a platform to exhibit, visitors can expect to enjoy a range of creations produced using a variety of mediums from traditional paintings on oil, to creations using the latest design software.

Highly-regarded in the local art exhibition calendar, Vortex has propelled former graduates into the world of photography, art and design, in some of the world’s most fashionable cities.

Martyn Wigfield, head of Higher Education and STEM at University Centre St Helens, said: “We are delighted this year to once again be showcasing the array of talent on offer at University Centre St Helens, as we support our final year students with preparations to move into a wide range of creative industries.

“Vortex allows our students to make important decisions around the selection and display of their work, and is the culmination of research and experiences across a range of degree courses.

“We look forward to welcoming members of the public and school groups, as we proudly showcase a fantastic display of student work, that evidences their hard work and commitment in their chosen subject.”

This year’s show will include local talent in an array of disciplines, occupying the whole top floor of the historic SKB factory building.

Open to members of the public from May 16th 2018 and completely free of charge, University Centre St Helens also welcome visits from schools and colleges.

Please contact our School Liaison team on: 01744 623129 for additional information and to reserve a visit for your students.

The final Open Day of the academic year takes place on Wednesday 20th June 2018 from 5pm to 7pm