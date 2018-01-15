‘Bard and a beer’ micropub nearing completion

A pub in Prescot which promises to provide a perfect combination of the Bard and a beer is nearing completion.

The William Shakespeare-inspired micropub received planning permission last month.

Its owners are currently converting an empty unit on 57 High Street and it is expected to open at the end of the month.

It will be run by husband and wife, John and Julie Marsden, of The Melwood Beer Company, a local family craft beer company which has been based on the nearby Lord Derby Estate for five years.

John said: “We are excited to be bringing the first ever micropub to Prescot! As a local business we fully support the regeneration of Prescot and this is why we want to have our micropub in the area.

“With the soon to be built Shakespeare North Playhouse, the micropub will be Shakespeare themed and will be named The Bard.

“It will be unlike any other pub in the area selling quality real ales from award winning breweries, both locally and from across the country and wines and spirits that nowhere else in Prescot will serve.

“We will hire local, highly trained staff to create an upmarket establishment, a place for connoisseurs of craft beer, high quality spirits, ciders and good wines, helping to make Prescot a place to visit and attract more visitors into the town.”

The Bard will have a limited capacity of 40-50 people and will serve a selection of quality award winning real ales from local breweries across the country, craft beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks and traditional bar snacks.

It will not serve mainstream lager, alcopops, there will be no TV, gaming machines or amplified music.

Its opening hours will be Monday – Friday 4pm – 10pm and Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays 12noon – 10pm.

The owners also have plans to bring a new Shakespeare inspired Beer Festival to Prescot, bringing local and national breweries, local food producers and businesses together.

Council leader Andy Moorhead said: “This is more positive and exciting news for Prescot. Not only will this conversion bring an unused unit back into use, it will also bring something new and unique to the town supporting our transformation of Prescot to make it an even more attractive place for residents and visitors.

“With construction work on the Shakespeare North Playhouse due to start early next year and the recently approved Shakespeare themed hotel, there is a real momentum in Prescot and I’m delighted to see a local business seize this opportunity to expand and diversify their own organisation.”