Bake and post as a business - this new book will show you how

Leith’s-trained Lucy Burton, a restaurant PR director with a side-business making wedding cakes, was one of many with a small business who had to pivot to survive in early 2020.

With weddings cancelled and the hospitality industry closed indefinitely, she realised that if people couldn’t go out to eat cake, she needed to get the cake to them.

Overnight, her postal baking business was formed via Instagram, for home-baked goods to be sent and shared among friends and family.

Rye apricot biscotti - perfect with a cup of coffee

Now, she recognises that making and posting delicious modern bakes is a trend that’s clearly here to stay.

In Postal Bakes, Lucy shares over 60 easy yet decadent recipes, all designed to be baked and sent through the post, and small enough to fit through a letterbox.

Lucy debunks the myth that modern, stylish baking needs to be complicated and offers a whole range of recipes requiring just one tray and simple, accessible ingredients.

Known for her distinctive pink packing tape, hand pressed flowers and velvet ribbons, Lucy also shares her secret to wrapping and packing everything for postage to ensure your baked goods look beautiful and, most importantly, arrive in one piece.

Florentine bars are amongt the easy, perfectly postable recipes

From PBJ Brownies to Matcha Blondies, indulgent sharing cookie slabs to a simple seasonal sponge cake, there is something to interest everyone.

Her new book POSTAL BAKES by Welbeck Publishing is out on May 12, a hardback priced £16.99. It is possible to pre-order at https://tinyurl.com/yxwd7w5z

Visit http://www.lucyburtoncakes.com/