Award-winning Shakespeare performance at St Helens libraries

Making his third appearance after two successful sell-out performances in St Helens libraries, award-winning performer Gerard Logan will present his solo-adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Rape of Lucrece.

The Rape of Lucrece (1594) is a narrative poem by William Shakespeare set in ancient Rome and based on the story of Lucretia, who killed herself after being raped by her husband’s friend Tarquin, an esteemed Roman soldier.

This brilliant but brutal poem has been adapted for mature audiences in St Helens libraries. It features as part of the award-winning Cultural Hubs arts-in-libraries programme, on Friday, February 23.

Councillor Sue Murphy, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure Services and Libraries, said: “Once again our celebrated Cultural Hubs programme is challenging perceptions about libraries with this dramatic performance. Gerard Logan is a classically-trained, Royal Shakespeare Company actor, and has performed across the country to great critical success.

“While the subject of this performance is difficult to think about, as so often with Shakespeare the story strikes the heart in a deeply meaningful and resonant way, going beyond this awful crime to its devastating impact. Don’t miss the opportunity to see this brilliant performance!”

See The Rape of Lucrece on Friday, February 23 at Newton-le-Willows Library, 2pm or Eccleston Library, 7pm.

Each show lasts an hour and is suitable for ages 16 and above.

Tickets cost £6 each (£5 for St Helens library card holders) or £3 for concessions. Book online at www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk or call into any local library to purchase tickets.

For more events like this, visit www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk or pick up a brochure in any St Helens library.