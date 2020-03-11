Award-winning performer and broadcaster to bring his show to St Helens

Multi award-winning writer, performer and BBC Radio 4 broadcaster, Byron Vincent, will bring his funny and entertaining show to St Helens this month.



'Instagramming the Apocalypse’ is part of season 16 of the award-winning Cultural Hubs: Arts in Libraries programme which last year engaged with more than 4,000 people who otherwise may not get the opportunity to access the arts.

After being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, Byron turns his sharp wit and curious mind to the modern condition, posing questions on everything from fake news and politics – to cynicism and relationships.

Encouraging people to see it while it’s around, St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for arts and libraries, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “Instagramming the Apocalypse has had rave reviews wherever it has toured so I’m delighted it will be coming to St Helens.

“We’re really proud of our awarding-winning Cultural Hubs programme and how it has positively impacted communities across the borough. Instagramming the Apocalypse is just one of many top class shows included in this season’s line-up of quality affordable entertainment which has something for everyone to enjoy.”

Instagramming the Apocalypse will be performed at Chester Lane Library on Friday, March 20 at 7pm and is suitable for people aged 16 and above. The performance will also be communicated in British Sign Language.

Tickets are priced at £6, £5 for St Helens library card holders, or £3 for concessions – and can be purchased at Chester Lane Library, or by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/st-helens-libraries-6993926163

Look out for a new Cultural Hubs events brochure in libraries and venues across the borough very soon, or alternatively visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/artsinlibraries