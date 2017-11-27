Award-winning musician brings family show to The Citadel

There’s a treat in store for music lovers of all ages at the Citadel this December as David Gibb presents a music gig that the whole family will love.

David is on a one-man mission to make brilliant, engaging and high quality music for families and children. Climb That Tree is the brand new musical stage show from the award-winning songwriter and musician and he’s bringing it to the Citadel on Saturday, December 9

Join David on a musical journey through his hilarious and often surreal imagination, where bears live in the cupboard under the stairs, wolves are roaming the corridors at school, and trips to the moon are a regular occurrence.

Climb That Tree builds on the success of David’s last show Letters Through Your Door which had families across the

UK singing (quite literally!) its praises. David’s song writing draws from a wide range of musical influences, deftly blending folk, jazz, reggae and rock and roll, always with an emphasis on quality and musicianship reminiscent of the classics.

The perfect Christmas treat for music lovers of all ages. Guaranteed to have both parents and children singing along in no time, this is music that the whole family can enjoy together.

Tickets are just £7 Adults /£5 concessions and as with all family shows the venue will open 30 mins before with a free

Arts and Crafts session to keep the little ones entertained while they wait for the show to start.

For further information or to book tickets call the Citadel Box Office on 01744 735436 or visit the Citadel website www.citadel.org.uk.