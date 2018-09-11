Award-winning chef brings new restaurant to town

Award-winning chef Gary Usher is set to open his latest restaurant in Prescot following a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign.



Gary Usher's fifth restaurant, Pinion, is set to open on Friday September 28 after an online fund-raiser raised over £50,000 in less than an hour.

Torched mackerel, one of the mouthwatering dishes available at new restaurant Pinion

Related: Chef announced fund-raiser to open new restaurant



Gary was attracted to Prescot through recent efforts and local council initiatives to raise the profile of Prescot and regenerate the high street.

Pinion, named as a nod to the town’s watchmaking history, is the fifth restaurant in the ‘Elite Bistro’s of the World’ group and will feature the other restaurant’s signature ‘laid back, bistro style’ on Eccleston Street in the town centre.

Open Wednesday to Sunday, the bistro will serve a lunch and early evening menu, as well as an A la Carte from 6pm and a Sunday lunch menu.

Pinion's creme brulee

The menus include dishes such as: Chicken liver pate, battered haddock and chips, whole camembert, braised featherblade of beef, sea bream fillet, butternut squash and mozzarella arancini, dark chocolate mousse with crushed honeycomb and steamed lemon suet sponge.

Gary said: “It has been a long time coming but we’re finally ready to open Pinion. I’m so excited to be bringing this little bistro to Prescot because the people we’ve met along the way have been incredible and their support unbelievable. There’s something exciting happening in Prescot at the minute and we’re just really enjoying being a part of it.”

The restaurant will see a sold out launch event take place on Saturday September 22, where tickets were available to purchase during the crowdfunding.

A huge £16k was raised in the first 15 minutes of the Kickstarter campaign, with over 200 backers. By the first 30 minutes, the figure had reached £31,405, and by 10pm the full £50k had been achieved.

Pinion officially opens on September 28 with reservations available to book online from 5pm on Wednesday 5th September.

Gary, who has worked at the Michelin starred Chester Grosvenor, was recently been named by The Caterer as one of the Top 100 most influential people in the industry.

He was awarded with a special achievement award at Northern Restaurant and Bar last year, after his restaurants rapids rise. He also operates Sticky Walnut in Chester, Burnt Truffle in Wirral, Wreckfish in Liverpool and Hispi in Didsbury, Manchester.

For more information, visit http://pinionbistro.com.