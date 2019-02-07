Award-winning animation coming to St Helens

St Helens Theatre Royal will welcome a live production of a children's BAFTA award-winning television animation.



"Ben and Holly's Little Kingdom" is a musical by Astley Baker Davies, the same studio which brought acclaimed tots show "Peppa Pig" to TV screens.

Emma Riches as Ben

Holly, a young fairy princess is still learning to fly, despite her magical efforts not always going to plan, while her elf best friend Ben flies on the back of Gatson the Ladybird.

Residents will have four opportunities to witness the adventures of Holly and Ben in their magical home of the Little Kingdom.

Theatre manager, Chantelle Nolan, said: "We are very excited to welcome Ben and Holly to St Helens Theatre Royal. It is certain to be one of the highlights of our season of family shows for 2019!"

Currently a top-rated show for pre-schoolers Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom airs daily on Nick Jr and on 5’s Milkshake and has picked up numerous accolades including a BAFTA award, British Animation Award and an Emmy Award.

Lauren Martin as Holly

The enchanting performance will is open for bookings on Saturday February 23 and Sunday February 24, with 1pm showings on each day, as well as a 4pm slot on Saturday, and a 10am time on Sunday.

Tickets are available to book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office on Corporation Street, St Helens, WA10 1LQ from Monday to Saturday 10am-5pm, or by phone on 01744 756 000 and through the website www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com