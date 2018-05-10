Art exhibit comes to St Helens to explore themes of death and bereavement

A new art exhibition will come to the borough depicting what 'dying matters' means.



The Community Integrated Advance Care Planning Service, invited care homes from across Halton, St Helens and Knowsley, to take part in an art project to depict what “Dying Matters” meant to them in their care home.

Members of staff from the Advance Care planning Team (from left to right): Debbie Ryan, Janet Cummins, Corinna Hurst and Lisa Gallagher

The service, which is delivered by North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, delivers education to health and social care professionals in advance care planning and end of life care.

A total of 36 decorated canvases from nursing homes, hospices and a mental health ward formed the art exhibition.

The decorated canvases were recently displayed at a tea party hosted by the Community Integrated Advance Care Planning Service, at The Living Well, St Helens, in support of Dying Matters Awareness Week.

Research has shown that just 35% of adults said they have made a will and only 30% had let someone know their funeral wishes. It’s hoped that the art exhibition will reinforce the importance of talking about dying, death and bereavement.

Participants commented on what inspired their creations: “I used words that meant something to me, such as friendship, support and forgiveness.”

Another participant added: “Following a discussion with families from the home, our canvas was decorated with a dove, which symbolises love and a feather that represents a loved one passing away.”

Since the tea party, the exhibition has been viewed by the Lord Lieutenant of Merseyside, Mark Blundell, who said: “This is a marvellous exhibition of art and it shows great community involvement.”

Deborah Tubey, Interim Assistant Clinical Director at North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Well done and thankyou to everyone who took part in this event. It’s highlighted the incredible passion and enthusiasm within community care that we have across Halton, St Helens and Knowsley.”