Arson Awareness Week campaign coming to St Helens

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service will join forces with partner agencies across the region to highlight the dangers of deliberate fire setting.

As part of Arson Awareness Week, the emergency service are collaborating with Merseyside Police, local authorities, housing providers and other agencies to highlight the potentially lethal consequences of the act.

During the past five years, fire crews in Merseyside have had to tackle nearly 20,500 deliberate fires involving rubbish, bins and grass, as well as 2,800 similar incidents involving vehicles.

As part of the campaign to tackle this problem, fire service staff, advocates, Police Community Support Officers (PCOs) and volunteers will visit homes and businesses in St Helens, Knowsley, Liverpool North, Liverpool South, Wirral and Sefton this week to carry out Home Fire Safety Checks.

The group will also distribute information leaflets and identify residents who may be vulnerable.

Michael Buratti, arson reduction manager for Merseyside said: "The figures from the last five years show that arson is a huge issue for both local communities and our service, with sometimes deadly consequences for those affected.

"Arson Awareness Week will see organisations from across our country come together to raise awareness of the dangers of arson and the impact of fires on our communities.

"Arson is a serious criminal offence which puts people's lives at risk, causes damage to homes, businesses and community facilities and impacts on wildlife and the environment.

"It can range from mindless criminal damage to a deliberately-targeted attack but, either way, the potentially lethal results remain the same.

"If fire appliances are called out to deliberate fires, this may delay the response to other emergencies, which could endanger lives elsewhere.

"We want to make people aware that deliberately setting fires in a public place is arson and, if caught, those responsible may face legal action."