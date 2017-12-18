Appeal to help find missing man

Police officers are trying to trace a missing 20-year-old man.

Macaulay Hughes, from St Helens, was last seen in the Clock Face area on Sunday, December 10.

Merseyside Police has issued an appeal for information.

He is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of slight build and with short fair hair, fair complexion with blue eyes and a goatee beard.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans, and black and white trainers.

Police urged Macaulay, or anyone who knows his whereabouts or who has seen a man resembling him, to call police on the 101 number.

Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.