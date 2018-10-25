Appeal to find missing St Helens teenager

Police are appealing for help top find a teenager who was last seen almost a week ago.

Callum Slevin was last seen at around 2pm on Friday, October 19, at St Helens Sports College in Close Street.

The 14-year-old is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with straight dark brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black bubble jacket, grey/black jogging bottoms and wearing a rucksack.

He is known in the St Helens, Thatto Heath and St Helens Town Centre areas.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts, or has seen a boy resembling him, is urged to contact our social media desk @MerPol on Twitter or Facebook, call 101, or contact the @MissingPeople charity on 116 000.