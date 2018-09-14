Appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy

Police are appealing for help to find a missing boy who could be in Knowsley.



Twelve-year-old Harry Begg was last seen at his home in Stoke-on-Trent on Tuesday morning.

Merseyside Police say they believe he may now be in the Huyton area.



Harry is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair and a Liverpool accent.

When last seen, he was wearing a black puffer-style jacket, black combat trousers, an orange Northface T-shirt and a black rain jacket, and was carrying a bright blue rucksack.



He has links to the Huyton and Kirkby areas of Knowsley.



Harry, or anyone who has seen him, is urged to contact @MerpolCC on Twitter or call 101.

Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.