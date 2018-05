St Helens Council is looking to trace the family and friends of a recently deceased resident as funeral preparations get underway.



The local authority is arranging the funeral of Mr Vincent Kevin Louis Costello who passed away on 4 April, aged 41.

Prior to his death, Mr Costello’s last known address was Salisbury House, Phoenix Brow.

If you knew Liverpool-born Vincent, please contact Claire Almond at St Helens Council by calling 01744 676330.