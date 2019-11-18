Appeal for witnesses following serious road traffic collision in St Helens

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in St Helens this afternoon, Monday November 18.



At 12.15pm, the emergency services were called to Dentons Green Lane to reports of a collision between a Renault Clio and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, has been taken to hospital for assessment of his injuries. The Renault Clio driver is helping with enquiries.

A road closure is in place on Dentons Green Lane to the junction of Bishop Road.

Police are advising road users avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist is asked to contact @MerPolCC or 101 quoting log 377.