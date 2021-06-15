Appeal for witnesses following serious collision in Rainford

The Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses following a serious accident in Rainford on Saturday, June 5.

At around 2pm, it was reported that a silver Vauxhall Meriva had collided with a blue Vauxhall Corsa at the junction of Mill Lane and the Rainford Bypass, travelling in the direction of St Helens.

The driver of the Meriva, a man in his 70s, sustained serious injuries during the incident and remains in hospital.

The driver of the Corsa remained at scene and is assisting police with enquires.

Sergeant Mat Shaw from the Roads Policing Unit said: "We're keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision, and would urge anyone with nearby CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch as soon as possible.

"It might be that you have captured what happened just before or during the incident, and this information would be vital to our investigation."