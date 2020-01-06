Appeal for witnesses after car crashes into tree in St Helens during police chase

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.after a driver sustained a head injury following a collision in St Helens in the early hours of Saturday, January 4, 2020.



At about 12.35am, a marked police vehicle was in pursuit of a silver Audi A3 when the Audi was in collision with a tree on Fleet Lane, near its junction with Downway Lane.

Emergency services attended and the driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment for the head injury. His condition is described as serious but stable.

A man and woman who were also in the car were taken to hospital for assessment.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident 20 of 4th January or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.